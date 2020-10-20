CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities seek help in finding a car considered of interest in a deadly hit-and-run investigation.
A driver is accused of striking bicyclists at about 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 11. At that time, Illinois State Police said three bicyclists were moving on the north side of Illinois Route 150 westbound and about 1/2 mile east of County Road 125 East (Spring Lake Road in Champaign County).
Troopers said a westbound vehicle hit a bicyclist, causing injuries that led to their death. A second bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third was not hit. Authorities said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
Troopers said they've developed information leading them to search for a 2010-2014 white Ford Mustang with black side view mirrors. They said the vehicle would have damage to its front right bumper, front right quarter panel, while the passenger side view mirror would be broken off.
Troopers want anyone with information or who might be a witness to the crash to contact Illinois State Police by emailing ISP.DCI.Zone05@illinois.gov or calling (217)278-5000. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
