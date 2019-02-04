CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are asking for help after an overnight shooting left one wounded.
According to the Champaign Police Department, an 18-year-old male was shot just before 11:30 on Sunday evening. The say it happened in the area of James Street and Beardsly Avenue
Police were called to a local hospital for a male suffering from a gunshot wound. When they arrived police found a vehicle with damage from bullets.
At this time police are still looking for possible suspects in the case. It's also not clear how serious the victim's injuries were. They remained in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.
Police are asking anyone in the area to come forward with information, and if they have any surveillance video that may help in the case to share that. Any video from Sunday evening into Monday morning could be helpful for the investigation.
Anyone with information should call police at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.