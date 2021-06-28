DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle struck a Dollar General store in Decatur on Monday afternoon.
A WAND News crew observed a hole in the side of the store, located at 3180 E. Mound Road, at around 2 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were on the scene.
Further details are limited at this time.
WAND News will update this developing story as information is released.
