DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many law changes are coming down the pipes in 2020, and this one can impact consumer wallets.
Car dealerships are encouraging customers to come in now for a chance at big savings. Currently, the state of Illinois does not collect sales tax on a car's trade-in value.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, a local sales tax will be added to any trade-in value over $10,000.
"If you've got a car that you're driving every day that has a value over $10,000, then the state of Illinois is only going to give you credit for $10,000 trade-in," said shared owner/operator of Miles Chevrolet in Decatur, Darcy Grinestaff.
He said one group of trade-ins will be exempt from this change.
"If you've got a truck and you've got a bed on your truck, it is a section in there where if you've got a $20,000 truck, you get all the full credit no matter what," Grinestaff explained.
Car dealers said depending on how much trade-in value a vehicle has, getting a deal in before then end of the year could save a few thousand dollars.
“Definitely jump on it, you’ve got about a week and a half and it’s just going to save you money in the end, and right now, with year-end sales and rebates that are very strong. It would be a very good time to make a purchase,” said Jackson Ford Sales Associate Matthew Wildman.
Matthew Wildman of Jackson Ford said he's been in the auto sales business for 14 years and has never seen anything like this.
He said anyone who's worried about working through these new changes should reach out to their local car dealer.
"We don't mind sitting down with customers and helping try to educate them, and that way they are comfortable with (the) purchase because that's what we're about, and that's what we want for the consumer. We want them happy with their purchase and well-educated," Wildman shared.
For counties in the WAND-TV viewing area that are close to Indiana, they still can’t avoid this tax by shopping in the Hoosier State. Both Wildman and Grinestaff say customers will still have to pay their own state, county and local taxes on their vehicle purchase.