SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New Year's Eve plans are changing slightly in Springfield.
The Springfield Area Arts Council is moving the First Night Springfield performances to the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of 7th St. and Capitol Ave.
The original venue, the Lincoln Home Visitors Center, is closed because of the federal government shutdown.
All of the same musicians and times will apply to the church venue.
First Night originated in Boston in 1976 as a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration.
First Night fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. at Fourth St. and Capitol Ave.
First Night performances will be at 8:30 p.m. and wrap up at 11:15 p.m.
The cost for adults is $20. Children 5 and up are $5.
Wristbands are available at the Hoogland Center for the Arts box office.