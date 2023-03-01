Venus and Jupiter near conjunction

(WAND WEATHER)- It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s actually a planetary conjunction! It most definitely is NOT any sort of spy satellite.
Many have noticed two bright lights in the Western sky last night the past few nights. Those two bright lights are actually two planets that are near conjunction.
The conjunction of Venus and Jupiter is almost an annual event, in which Jupiter shifts westwards while Venus shifts in the opposite direction, making it look like they pass each other or “kiss”.
The two planets will be noticeable shortly after sunset in the days leading up to and after the conjunction on March 1ST.
For Central Illinoisans who haven’t seen it yet, the evening of March 1st will be the best opportunity to spot the conjunction due to the relatively low cloud cover and overall conditions.
