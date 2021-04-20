MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd in 2020.
The jury started its deliberations Monday after closing arguments were presented. They stopped at 8 p.m. Monday and began again at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The announcement is coming between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
There were about 10 hours of deliberations in total.
More to come.
