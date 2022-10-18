(NBC)- Verdicts have been reached in the murder trial into the death of Kristin Smart, a California college student who disappeared in 1996, according to court officials. Prosecutors have said she was killed by a classmate who had his father's help hiding her body.
Paul Flores, 45, and his father, Ruben Flores, 81, had their cases heard simultaneously but were tried by different juries.
The younger Flores was charged with first-degree murder. Ruben Flores was charged with accessory after the fact. Prosecutors have accused the younger Flores of killing the college student and his father of helping dispose her body in his yard before moving it.
Authorities have never found Smart’s body. She was legally declared dead in 2002.
If convicted, Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life. His father, if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail, according to NBC affiliate KSBY of San Luis Obispo.
The verdicts will be read back-to-back Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from Monterey County Superior Court.
A juror in the Ruben Flores case was dismissed Thursday after telling Judge Jennifer O’Keefe that he had discussed the case for strictly spiritual guidance with his priest because it was causing him stress, KSBY reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.