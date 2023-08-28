TILTON, ILL. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is near max capacity with over 300 animals.
Last week, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that they took in 50 animals before 11 a.m. in one day.
"The county shelter we are responsible for 900 square miles. That means if somebody moves or if they're a breeder and they decide they're done breeding, or if they have 15 cats in their house, if they say we don't want them anymore we have to take them in."
Animal shelters across the nation are seeing an increase of pets surrendered, but not enough are being adopted. Orcutt and Puzey say high prices are one of the main causes. Orcutt says this leads to lack of spay and neutering, another main cause for the influx.
"They are all saying the same thing. I think just the fees at vets, it's anywhere from 300 to 500 dollars. Not everyone can afford that," said Puzey.
The shelter is now having to add cages to the lobby and pets in employee offices due to lack of space.
The local community is stepping in to address the crisis. Kristie Powell is using her business, This is It Furniture in Danville, to help.
"We actually did this last year around the same time. We collected bags of dog food and cat food, and we give additional discounts on the furniture for the people who brings those in. It just seems like a win-win situation for everybody," said Powell.
The shelter is in need of donations for food, newspaper, and other supplies which can be found on their Amazon Wishlist here.
They're also asking for volunteers to help walk dogs.
Right now, the shelter is having a special. It is currently $20 to adopt. The pets come with shots and are spayed or neutered. To find more information, visit their website here.
