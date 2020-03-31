VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case.
The patient in their 20s. They were tested in Champaign County and are currently hospitalized in Champaign County.
The Vermilion County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff will begin its surveillance investigation, learning who the person lives with, works with, and spends time with to determine anyone else who may have been exposed or needs to be fast-tracked for testing.
Residents are urged to continue practicing social distancing, stay home unless necessary to leave, and wash hands frequently.
To see how many COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in each Illinois county, click HERE. The numbers are updated daily.