CHICAGO (WAND) - A Vermilion County man who possessed child pornography is heading to prison.
Cory Taylor, 29, of Georgetown pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of possession of child pornography. For the crime, he will serve five years in prison and must also register as a sex offender.
Taylor is accused of possessing child pornography involving a victim under 13. Prosecutors said he uploaded the pornography to Google and Instagram.
He was arrested on Jan. 16, 2020 after a search warrant was executed by investigators from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office and Georgetown police at his Georgetown home. Evidence of child pornography was recovered.
The case is part of ongoing work from Raoul to apprehend suspects accused of downloading and trading child pornography online. Raoul is working with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials on this effort.
“Child pornography is an inexcusable crime that traumatizes victims and their families and impacts entire communities,” Raoul said. “The law enforcement partnerships my office maintains through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are vital to tracking down and holding accountable those who perpetuate these crimes.”
