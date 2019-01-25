DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Museum Society is holding an Abraham Lincoln birthday card contest for students.
The contest is being held in conjunction with an open house celebrating Lincoln's 210th birthday.
The contest is open to fourth and fifth-graders in Vermilion County.
Cards should be no larger than 8.5-by-11 inches, and must include a short verse about Lincoln or one of his quotes.
Cards also need to include the student's name, teacher and school or home-school representative.
All of the cards will be on exhibit at the Feb. 23 open house. Prizes will be given for winning cards.