VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County health officials reported Wednesday they have the second-highest COVID-19 transmission rate in the state.
As of Dec. 6, the county's community transmission level was at 1061.27 new cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period. Leaders said hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise.
The county reported 564 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It had 45 hospitalized residents at that time.
The public is encouraged to get vaccinated with either their first dose, second dose or a booster. Click here for upcoming vaccine clinic opportunities in Vermilion County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.