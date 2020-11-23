DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County is pausing jury trails through the end of January 2021.
Presiding Judge Thomas M. O'Shaughnessy said the decision came after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county. He said the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse "will continue to operate with respect to all other court proceedings with safety measures for the protection of all people who enter the Courthouse."
All cases scheduled for jury trial will be continued to a future date, which will be set by the case's assigned judge.
“The judges recognize the importance of taking necessary action to protect potential jurors, parties, members of the public, other judicial partners, and court employees from the spread of COVID-19," O'Shaughnessy said. "The court has made extensive use of remote virtual hearings in 2020. It will be increasing its reliance on them to minimize the number of persons who must enter the Courthouse, which remain open for all matters except jury trials.
“This is a step taken out of caution. We have been very successful in minimizing the spread of the virus in the Courthouse and related facilities, but we know that the situation in the community is changing. We must all be mindful of the risk. We aren’t operating as we did a year ago, but we won’t be shut down to the degree we were in the Spring. The continued good work and cooperation of attorneys, courthouse staff, and the public have gotten us through this so far, and we are optimistic and prayerful that the end is in sight.”
More to come.
