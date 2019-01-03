DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County War Museum is getting ready to mark its 20th anniversary.
An anniversary celebration fundraiser will feature clarinet virtuoso Dave Bennett and his quartet.
The event will be held on March 2 at 5 p.m. in the Turtle Run Banquet Center in Danville.
There will be a dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment.
Tickets are $35 per person. Reservations must be made by Feb. 1.
Bennett plays all types of music from the swing era to early rockabilly and country to Elvis Presley. He has been a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops.
For information or to reserve tickets, call the war museum at (217) 431-0034.