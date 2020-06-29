DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County War Museum is set to reopen on July 21.
The museum will be following state guidelines which include social distancing and also requiring masks for all visitors and staff.
There will also hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the museum as well.
Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students.
The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.