VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Bobcats are ceasing operations.
The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) was notified of the decision Friday.
Owner of the Vermilion County Bobcats Ellen Tully said, "Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations. It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, but I want to personally thank them for their loyalty to the Bobcats over the past two seasons."
The league announced several opponent changes for this weekend as a result.
The Birmingham Bulls will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for the Huntsville Havoc’s home game on Friday, February 10.
The Knoxville Ice Bears will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for Birmingham’s home game on Saturday, February 11.
After playing there Friday, the Macon Mayhem will remain in Fayetteville for the game on Saturday against the Marksmen.
More schedule changes will be announced at a later date.
Information on season ticket refunds for the Bobcats will be announced in the near future.
