VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Fair has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19.
Vermilion County Fair and Expo President Rick White sent out a statement saying under the state's current phased opening plan, the fair would not be able to open.
The fair was scheduled for June 24-28.
"Our number one priority is keeping all of our fairgoers safe, and at this time we just don't know how we could do that," White said.
White added they hope to reschedule the Vermilion County queen pageant for a later date.
He said officials are working on some "socially distant entertainment for this summer." Developments on that will be announced on the Vermilion County Fair Facebook page.
