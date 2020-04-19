DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Fair needs the public's help to raise money for Suicide Awareness.
Accorrding to Step Up President, Deanna Witzel, she says the money will be going to Step Up. It's a organization that started 3 years ago.
"Really a group of people got together and start addressing some of the issues we were addressing in Vermilion County. We had about 86 people and now we're almost up to 300," she says.
She says they wanted to focus on 3 areas that her community really needs attention on.
"We identified 3 groups, mental health, substance abuse, and parenting and families," she says.
She says The Vermilion County Fair has put on a 50/50 raffle to raise money for Step Up. The raffle is $5 each or 5 for $20.
Due to COVID-19, the drawing will be at 6 p.m. on Facebook on Sunday, June 28,2020.