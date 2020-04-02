VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Health Department said they are reporting their third and fourth cases of COVID-19.
The cases are two Vermilion County residents in their 30s. One person was tested in a Vermilion County facility and the other was tested in a Champaign County facility.
The health department said they are beginning interviews with the two new patients to see who they may have been in contact with.
It does not appear any of the four Vermilion County cases are related despite their closeness in age, according to the department.