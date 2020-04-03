VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County now has five positive cases of COVID-19.
The fifth person is a resident in their 70s. The patient was tested at a Vermilion County facility and is currently hospitalized.
The Vermilion County Health Department said they are conduction interviews with the patient to find any connections of contact. It does not appear any of the five cases are related, health officials said.
The department is reminding people to be vigilant and practice social distancing.