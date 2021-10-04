VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in recognition of the month, the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office is hosting a supply drive.
The drive will supply and benefit the Crosspoint Human Services Domestic Violence Transitional Center.
Purple donations boxes will be placed at various locations including the Vermilion County Administration Building, McDonald's North Vermilion location and Crosspoint at the Y.
Items needed include men's and young men's hygiene products, baby products, pillow cases, sheets and other toiletries. For a full list, see the flyer attached below.
The drive will run throughout the entire month of October.
