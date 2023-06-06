DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Today marks 79 years since one of the largest military operations in history.
The Vermilion County War Museum has an entire room dedicated to D-Day, with historical artifacts that were on the ships during 1944.
The artifacts come from Navy Veteran, and Catlin, Illinois native Jim Jones, who was a Gunner's Mate on the U.S.S. Harding.
“After the war was over, the Navy gave Jim Jones and the reunion group for the crew of the ship all of the artifacts off of the ship. He had a large collection of items and donated them to us,” said museum President of Directors, James Kouzmanoff.
After World War II, a reunion committee was formed where the men who served in the military met up each year in different parts of the country.
“The ship was only afloat for about three years so all of the guys that served on that ship for three years after the war they formed a reunion committee, and they met every year someplace.”
The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 pm, and on Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.
