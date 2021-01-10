VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Vermillion County Health Department is reporting 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
28 of the new cases are residents at a congregate-living facility that has a severe COVID-19 outbreak. Since mid-November 774 residents at this facility have tested positive coronavirus.
They have 151 recovered cases, which moves the total to 595 active cases in Vermillion County.
25 of the active cases are hospitalized while the other 570 are isolating at home.
Vermillion County has lost a total of 81 residents due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Vermillion County Health Department is now reporting a total of 6,583 confirmed cases and 75,457 negative test results.
The state's mobile COVID testing team will be conducting tests at the Vermillion County Health Department's front parking lot January 11, 16, 19, and 21 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.