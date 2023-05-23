(WAND) - Very warm weather is expected across Central Illinois today and tomorrow.
Under sunny skies today and increasing clouds Wednesday, highs both days will reach the mid-80s. We'll fall to near 60° tonight.
A cold front passes through the area Wednesday night and temperatures drop into the low-to-mid-70s for highs Thursday and Friday. It'll turn rather breezy, too.
We start to warm up again for Memorial Day weekend.
Highs will be around 80° Saturday, in the low-80s Sunday, and the mid-80s Monday.
While mostly dry conditions are expected over the next seven days, an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out Saturday night into early Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
