(WAND WEATHER)- Quiet weather for Central Illinois as we head into Easter weekend.
Except for some non-severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, Central Illinois escaped the severe weather event yesterday. The reason was the morning showers, storms, and clouds. The atmosphere didn't have a chance to become unstable enough for severe weather to break out with the arrival of the cold front.
In the wake of that front, we'll see plenty of sunshine today and cooler temperatures in the 50s to near 60°.
The bad news is the windy conditions. Gusts today could reach 40-50 miles-per-hour.
A few showers are possible Friday and later on Easter Sunday. Otherwise, we'll see periods of sunshine and clouds with highs in the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
