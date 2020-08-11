DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Kirkland Fine Arts Center has announced the cancellation of Vespers at Millikin in 2020.
The event, normally scheduled for early December, marks the beginning of the holiday season each year. Carols, choirs and candlelight are part of the evening.
"Restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic" were listed as the reason for the cancellation in a Kirkland Facebook post.
Instead of the live event, Kirkland officials said there will be a live-stream event featuring video of past Vespers concerts. The 2020 choirs will make a special virtual appearance.
More details are expected at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.