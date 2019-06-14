Ridge Farm, Ill (WAND) – Dan McIntire has been flying his collection of 65 flags around his Vermilion County property for the past 43 years.
He started the practice for the bicentennial year of 1976. The flags go up a few days before Memorial Day and don’t come down until Veterans Day in November each year.
It’s not just the American flag. Dan flies military service flags, POW-MIA flags, the Confederate flag and President Trump flags. Dan says the flags honor the United States and soldiers.
The flags are lit by a series of lights at night.
Dan turns 75 on July 1 and hopes a grandson will continue to fly his flag collection after he dies.