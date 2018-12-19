(WAND) – A veteran is trying to fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall through GoFundMe.
The GoFundMe page is organized by Brian Kolfage, who served in the U.S. Air Force and is a triple amputee. In 2004, he lost his right hand and both of his legs while serving in Iraq.
He says America needs to build the wall and take a stand against illegal immigration.
“I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” he said on the page. “Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”
He says fundraising efforts could pass $5 billion if each of the 63 million people who voted for President Trump give $80. The president previously asked for $5 billion to fund the wall and avoid a government shutdown but softened that stance in recent days.
Kolfage also has a website, which can be viewed at this link. He says the fundraiser is legitimate and people can contact him and hold him accountable.