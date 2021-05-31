ATLANTA (WAND) - A retired soldier is walking 1,800 miles up the East Coast to bring awareness to the mental health struggles of veterans.
The journey of Greg C. Washington began in Mississippi and will cross through 11 states before ending in New York. He will finish at West Point Military Academy, which is his alma mater.
Washington is walking on the side of the road and stopping in 25 cities for mental health rallies.
"I was like, there are a lot of people out here suffering in silence, just like I am," he told WXIA-TV, which caught up with him just as he crossed the Alabama state line.
Washington's mental health journey has had some dark lows, and at one point, he said he contemplated suicide. According to the latest report from Veterans Affairs, close to 18 veterans die by suicide each day.
“In my darkest hour, I was dealing with grief, I was dealing with trauma and depression. I had sustained injuries myself while I was deployed. I lost my two best friends, Emily Perez and Scottie Pace, so I had survivor’s remorse,” he said. “If it wasn’t for my baby cousin, who was 13 or 14 at the time, calling me and just checking on me, I might not be here.”
His traumatic experiences led him to walk for those who can't. He's making this journey and letting people know suicide is not the answer. He gave a call to action for veterans who are in a similar situation to "start your own personal journey of healing."
People can follow Washington's journey by checking out the website for A Walk to Honor.
