DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A $15,000 grant for a Decatur organization is meant to help with construction of a veterans home.
Wells Fargo announced the money, awarded to the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, is part of a Community Development/Veterans Build grant program. It is meant for a Veterans Build project that Habitat is set to begin work on in September in Decatur.
Habitat for Humanity expressed its excitement about the award.
“Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity would like to thank Wells Fargo for (its) support of our upcoming Veterans Build project,” a press release said. “This award, combined with several other local contributions, allows Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to move forward on the Veterans build as we continue to fundraise the rest of the money needed to complete our veterans home.”
The letter went on talk about the impact the project could have.
“With the help of community partners like Wells Fargo, we are building opportunities for our homeowners to achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance needed to create a better life for themselves and their families,” the release said.