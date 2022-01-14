WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - A priceless moment was captured on camera. A Navy veteran's flag was returned to him after a tornado destroyed his cabin in Kentucky.
One month ago, a tornado traveled through western Kentucky. The storm destroyed several communities and leveled homes throughout the state.
In Marshall County, the town of Cambridge Shores was one of many communities destroyed. Windsor native Bruce Sanders' daughter and her family live in the town. When he heard the news of the tornadoes, he was terrified.
"I couldn't get ahold of them," he recalled.
When he was finally able to talk with his family, he was relieved. However, he heard the news of the town.
"Complete shock and disbelief and I just felt this overwhelming sadness," said Gracyn DeClue, Sanders' granddaughter.
DeClue, 18, and her family live in Marshall County, Ky. She remembered the night the tornadoes came through and all the alerts that came to her phone warning them about the storms.
"You could hear the wind and all the metal peeling off of the roofs, it was terrible," DeClue said.
Since that night, DeClue, her family and the community have spent weeks cleaning up the mess. She told WAND News the National Guard helped for a couple of weeks and volunteers from all over helped sift through the rubble.
"Just on my street everything was OK, but as soon as we walked to the top of my road it was just complete devastation."
Photos DeClue shared showed homes completely knocked off their foundation and personal items scattered across yards and streets.
DeClue and her family worked tirelessly to help their neighbors. Specifically, a gentleman by the name of Tim. He had two cabins on the lake and DeClue and her mom would help him clean them.
Tim, who lives in California, had a lot of war memorabilia. He was a Navy veteran and DeClue knew those items meant the world to him.
It was through their clean-up efforts that DeClue was able to find a flag that was Tim's father's from World War II. She was able to give it to him in a special reunion.
"I knew that flag was irreplaceable and I knew I had to find it," she said.
While a lot of his war memorabilia was destroyed in the storms, DeClue was glad she was able to find and save that flag for Tim.
"You know that meant very dearly to that man," her grandfather said.
Efforts are still underway in Marshall County to help with the cleanup. DeClue said while the storm destroyed a lot, she felt it made the community stronger.
