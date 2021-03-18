SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Past Commander of American Legion Post 32, Mike Walton, along with other fellow veterans, served up a slice of gratitude to troops working on the front lines.
"They've had to leave their homes. They've had to leave families. They've had to leave their jobs, and all of us vets have done that." Walton said. "We understand the commitment they have, and it's just our way of saying we're with you and thank you."
Members of the American Legion delivered a piece of comfort to those helping vaccinate the public at the Orr Building on the State Fairgrounds.
"There's 101 folks working over there, and we're providing 101 dinners totally free of charge," Walton said. "We took them all a chicken dinner for lunch today."
Since the beginning of February, Superintendent Jason Pals with the AOG 183 Wing, said National Guard members have been playing a role in the fight against COVID-19.
"We're going to be around 1,550 with an end goal of between 1,600 and 2,000 shots a day," Pals said. "It continues to ramp up as supply ramps up."
Lt. Andrew Connor said he thinks this is a job that's necessary to get back to a sense of normalcy.
"Having the ability to be able to vaccinate so many people at once, is truly a blessing," Connor said. "A lot of the troops we've spoken to here are really proud to be able to serve their communities."
While these active members work to vaccinate their community, those who served before them still found a way to do their part.
"The legion is all about patriotism, the community, the state and the nation," Walton said.
Whether it's on the front lines or simply showing support to those who are, both play important roles when it comes to showing the strength of a community.
"The young, the middle aged, the old ... all kind of come together during times of need, whether that be over seas or domestically to support one another," Pals says.
