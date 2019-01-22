MANTENO, Ill. (WAND) – Legionella bacteria is confirmed after testing at a second Illinois veterans’ home.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) confirmed a positive case of Legionnaires’ disease at the Manteno Veterans Home in early January. Leaders then immediately began investigating water sources in the home in the search for Legionella bacteria.
A preliminary water sample test revealed low levels of the bacteria in a faucet, sink and shower, which IDVA leaders say have all been shut off. More testing at the Manteno home is scheduled for Wednesday, with results coming on Feb. 1, a Tuesday department letter to the families of residents says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Legionella bacteria develops in freshwater environments and, when a person inhales it, can lead to Legionnaires’ disease.
Residents and staff are expected to use filtered and bottled water as the investigation continues. Showers in the home have filters that will stay in place until water is determined to be free of Legionella bacteria.
“Legionella bacteria exist in most public places, and test results can vary day by day, which is why we will continue testing and keeping rigorous protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our residents and employees,” the IDVA said in the letter.
Legionnaires’ disease previously killed 13 people after a 2015 outbreak began at the Quincy Veterans Home.