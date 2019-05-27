SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Day can be celebrated in a number of ways, but on Memorial Day, folks traveled from across the state to pay respect to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for this country.
"It took us a few hours to get here," said one woman as she laid flowers on a grave at Camp Butler's National Cemetery. "My father is buried here, he served for many years."
The WAND News crew walked around Camp Butler for hours, listening to the stories of those left behind. One veteran shared his appreciation for the sacrifices American soldiers make.
"Today is not about us," said Vietnam veteran John Martin. "Today is about remembering and honoring all those young men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms we all get to enjoy today."
Camp Butler hosted a Memorial Day event where the Boy Scouts of central Illinois laid 21,000 flags throughout the cemetery. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was also in attendance for the event today.