TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – The newly constructed Veterans Point Memorial was dedicated this week. Honoring Taylorville area veterans it is located at Lake Taylorville near its spillway.
When it’s finished it is expected to have cost $250,000 to $300,000. All of the costs have been covered by donations.
Retired dentist and Air Force veteran Dr. Ron Mizer helped spearhead the project. Despite the pandemic the idea of building the memorial from start to its dedication only took four years.
Mizner was joined at the dedication by dozens of veterans, Mayor Bruce Barry and U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.