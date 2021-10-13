SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – The average outdoor enthusiast may take fishing for granted. But for many veterans, casting a line may not be possible. However, an effort is underway to make fishing for these veterans a reality.
Last year, Travis Hughes and Chip’s Marine in Sullivan worked to put together a fishing event to take veterans out on Lake Shelbyville to try and haul in a big one.
“They had no way to get on the lake, or get down on the banks for that matter, because a few of them they have disabilities you know wheelchair and what have you,” Hughes told WAND News. “It was amazing. We had a great time. The veterans had a blast.”
In 2020, 12 veterans took part. This year, 24 veterans will be out on boats with fishing guides hoping their bobber goes underwater to catch a crappie.
The date this year is Nov. 13. You can nominate a veteran to take part by filling out a form on the Chip’s Marine Facebook page. After a morning of fishing the group will return, have the fish cleaned, and enjoy a fish meal at the VFW hall in Sullivan.
