(NBC) WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, her office said.
Her office said she has exhibited no symptoms and will isolate while she continues to work from her residence, said her spokeswoman Kirsten Allen.
Harris has not been a close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden. She is the highest-ranking official in the Biden administration to test positive for the virus.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff had Covid in March. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack were among the dozens of attendees of the annual Gridiron Dinner who tested positive for Covid earlier this month.
Harris was in California last week, leaving Washington following the Easter Egg roll last Monday. She had limited public events during the California visit, which included a fundraiser, and returned to Washington Monday night.
The positive result came from rapid and PCR tests.
