CHICAGO (WAND) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago Tuesday in a trip related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vice president's visit is her first official trip to the city since taking office in January. According to NBC Chicago, the visit had a primary focus on COVID-19 vaccine equity.
Vice President Harris met with Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
"Madam Vice President... it sounds great every time. Welcome to Illinois, Vice President Kamala Harris!" a statement from Prizker said. "From fighting this deadly pandemic to restoring our economy, the last few months have been a sea change under your administration."
Lightfoot issued a statement in a tweet, saying she and the vice president had a common goal of vaccine equity.
The vice president and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff started their trip to different U.S. cities Thursday. They went Los Angeles, where they stayed through Easter, and Oakland, Calif., before coming to Illinois.
