WASHINGTON (WAND) - Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.
Devin O’Malley, the press secretary for the vice president, tweeted, "this morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19."
The vice president is tested for the virus daily.
After Trump tweeted about his diagnosis Thursday evening, Pence and his wife sent their well wishes saying, "Our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump."
There is no evidence President Trump is seriously ill.
The Constitution's 25th Amendment spells out the procedures under which a president can declare themselves "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the presidency. If Trump were to make that call, he would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Pence would serve as acting president until Trump transmitted "a written declaration to the contrary."
The vice president and a majority of either the Cabinet or another body established by law can also declare the president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, in which case Vice President Mike Pence would "immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President" until Trump could provide a written declaration to the contrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.