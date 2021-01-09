Washington, D.C. (WAND)- Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
According to a person familiar with his decision.
Pence was criticized by President Donald Trump for his role in counting the Electoral College votes in Congress and was one of the people inside the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters stormed the building.
President Trump had asked Pence to reject the electoral votes to try to overturn the election.
President Trump said he will not attend the inauguration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.