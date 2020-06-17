DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Olive for a shots fired call around 3 a.m.
At 3:19 a.m. a 25-year-old male arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in a private vehicle. The victim had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was then airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hosptial.
Police were able to determine that the victim was shot in the area of Olive and Lowber streets.
Police are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
