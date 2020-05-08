CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Friday morning fire in Champaign.
Crews said the fire happened in the 2200 block of Brookhaven Drive.
A press release said firefighters heard a report from a neighbor about smoke and fire coming from the home's garage. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the roof and garage when they arrived. They rescued one person from the inside of the home and quickly extinguished the flames with multiple hose lines.
There were three occupants home at the time of the fire when firefighters arrived at 6:34 a.m. Two of them refused medical treatment.
Responders treated the injured person on the scene before they went to a hospital.
Pictures posted to the Champaign Fire Department's Twitter page showed heavy damage to a garage and a destroyed vehicle. Responders said all three occupants are now displaced.
Investigators have not released any identifying information about the person taken to a hospital. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Firefighters are reminding the public to practice safe fire prevention habits.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," the press release said. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."
