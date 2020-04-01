SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating the violent death of a 23-year-old.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office said, the victim is 23-year-old Gary F. Green Jr, of Springfield.
SPD said they arrived on scene in 2200 block of East Spruce Street around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
On scene they found the victim in the front yard of a residence. The victim had gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Officials say the victim died in the HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Room.
The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.
Anyone with information should call SPD at 217-788-8311.