DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur shooting late Wednesday led authorities to close down multiple roads.
The victim in the shooting, which happened in the area of Stuart Avenue and Warren Street, ended up in the hospital.
It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting. Police found multiple shell casings in the road.
