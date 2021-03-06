CHATHAM, ILL. (WAND)- The victim in an officer involved shooting is in critical condition at an intensive care unit in a local hospital.
Police said the March 5 shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St just before 2 p.m.
They said Officer Adam Hahn was the first on scene for a report of a disturbance.
The caller reported a man cutting himself with a knife saying he would kill everyone.
Officers said Hahn tried to deescalate the situation which rapidly evolved.
The victim did not obey police commands to drop the knife and charged at Officer Hahn.
Hahn fired his gun multiple times hitting the victim.
A second officer, Scott Williams, arrived on scene and started performing life-saving measures before calling EMS.
Officer Hahn did not sustain any injuries during the incident and is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Illinois State Police investigation and an internal investigation.
The investigation by ISP is still on going and no further information is being released at this time.
If someone or a person they know has had suicidal thoughts and needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
