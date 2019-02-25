DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who sustained injuries during a fire at Spring Creek Towers in Decatur has died.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office, 57-year-old Pamela Armstrong died on Sunday morning at Memorial Medical Center. She died from injuries she sustained in the fire.
Firefighters say 11 units responded to Spring Creek Towers on Thursday, located at 2727 N. Monroe Street.
They say the fire started in a third-floor apartment, with fire damage limited to that unit.
There was extensive water damage in the hallway after the sprinkler system went off.
A cause remains under investigation. However, they believe the fire started from someone smoking in the apartment.