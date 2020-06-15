SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a person killed in what police said was a DUI car crash in Springfield has been released.
Springfield Police are investigating the single-car crash that killed a passenger in the vehicle and sent several others to the hospital.
Police said at 12:22 a.m. Monday they responded to the crash near the 2700 block of Fox Bridge Road.
A passenger inside the car, 29-year-old Chaz Tribbet, died, and others were taken to the hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
