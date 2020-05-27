CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night.
Police say a shooting victim showed up to the hospital around 6:45 p.m. The victim is a 30-year-old male who has non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The location is not clear but police believe it happened near E. Bradley Avenue and N Walnut Street.
According to the investigation, the victim was traveling inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and fired, striking the victim before fleeing the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Champaign Police Department.
