SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is wanted for robbing someone and stealing their car outside of a Springfield Walgreens.
It happened in the 2600 block of Stevenson Dr. around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
The victim was standing at the Red Box movie rental machine when a tall, heavy-set black man wearing all black came up, implied he had a weapon, and demanded the victim's money and keys.
The suspect took off in the victim's vehicle.
The victim's car was later recovered, but police are still looking for the suspect.
If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.